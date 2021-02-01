INDIANAPOLIS — Joel who? Nah, that’s only a joke, a bad one at that.
76ers center Joel Embiid is an MVP candidate this season. No one can deny that the Sixers are much better when their three-time All-Star plays. However, Sunday’s 119-110 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse marked their first win without him in five tries this season.
So this had a be a confidence boost for his Sixers teammates by showing they could beat a solid team without him.
Here’s a look at the best and worst performances from the game:
Tobias Harris gets this. The Sixers power forward scored a season-high 27 points, with 10 coming in the fourth quarter on 4-for-5 shooting. Harris also had eight rebounds and one block. If there was a negative, it was his three turnovers. But Harris made up for that with clutch play down the stretch.
Myles Turner gets this award. The Pacers should have dominated on a night that Embiid was sidelined with back tightness. Instead, he missed five of his six shots en route to scoring nine points. Turner fouled out.
This goes to Matisse Thybulle. The Sixers reserve guard became a terror in the fourth quarter when the Sixers went to a zone. He finished with 11 deflections while playing all but two seconds of the quarter. That’s when he scored five of his eight points and recorded all four of his steals and both of his blocks.
This goes to the Pacers’ fourth-quarter shooting. They made 5 of 17 shots, including 1 of 7 on three-point attempts. Indiana missed eight of its final nine shots after the Sixers switched to a zone with 6:38 left.
This goes to Indiana’s foul shooting. The Pacers shot 81% (18-for-22) for the game.
This goes to the Sixers’ showing they can win without Embiid.