Sixers Head Coach Doc Rivers signals to his team during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, December 23, 2021 in Philadelphia.

Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 98-96 loss to the Atlanta Hawks Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Cam Reddish gets this on a night he’s unable to finish the game. The Westtown School product and Hawks forward finished with a team-high 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting despite sitting out the fourth quarter with a right ankle sprain and left calf cramp. The Norristown native was game-best plus 13.

Worst performance: Furkan Korkmaz gets this after missing the previous three games with the flu. He scored six points while missing four of his six shots. Korkmaz had a couple of bad shot attempts.

Best defensive: This one goes to Onyeka Okongwu. The undersized Hawks center had a game-high three blocks and one steal. He did a solid defensive job while starting in place of Clint Capela, who has COVID.

Best quarter: Bogdan Bogdanovic took over the fourth quarter. The Hawks guard scored 10 of his 15 points in the quarter on 4-for-7 shooting.

Worst statistic: The Sixers struggled from three-point land. They made just 6 of 27 (22.2%).

Best statistic: The Sixers were close to perfect from the foul line. They made 24 of 26 (92.3%).

Worst of the worst: This was arguably the Sixers’ worst loss of the season. They lost to a Hawks squad with most of their rotation players sidelined.