Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 98-96 loss to the Atlanta Hawks Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Cam Reddish gets this on a night he’s unable to finish the game. The Westtown School product and Hawks forward finished with a team-high 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting despite sitting out the fourth quarter with a right ankle sprain and left calf cramp. The Norristown native was game-best plus 13.

Worst performance: Furkan Korkmaz gets this after missing the previous three games with the flu. He scored six points while missing four of his six shots. Korkmaz had a couple of bad shot attempts.

Best defensive: This one goes to Onyeka Okongwu. The undersized Hawks center had a game-high three blocks and one steal. He did a solid defensive job while starting in place of Clint Capela, who has COVID.

Best quarter: Bogdan Bogdanovic took over the fourth quarter. The Hawks guard scored 10 of his 15 points in the quarter on 4-for-7 shooting.

Worst statistic: The Sixers struggled from three-point land. They made just 6 of 27 (22.2%).

Best statistic: The Sixers were close to perfect from the foul line. They made 24 of 26 (92.3%).

Worst of the worst: This was arguably the Sixers’ worst loss of the season. They lost to a Hawks squad with most of their rotation players sidelined.