The old saying goes that the only coach whose job is safe is the coach who does not have one, and Brett Brown has always been a man who almost cheerfully abides by it. But even for a coach as accustomed to questions about his future as Brown has become over the last few years, the reports that swirled around him last postseason seemed different, almost criminally so. Right up until the final couple of bounces of the Sixers’ near-upset of the Raptors in Game 7 of the conference semifinals, he was forced to contend with perception that his fate depended on the Sixers’ ability to advance to the conference finals, a perception fed in part by the conspicuous silence of those above him in the chain of command. When it was over, both Brown and majority owner Josh Harris insisted that the coach knew all along that his job was safe, and that the only vote of confidence he needed was the three-year contract extension he had signed the offseason before.