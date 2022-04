Sixers guard James Harden loses the basketball after getting fouled against Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr., (right) and guard Fred VanVleet in the second quarter during game four of the first-round Eastern Conference playoffs on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in Toronto. Read more

TORONTO — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 110-102 Game 4 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the first-round series at Scotiabank Arena.

Best performance: This goes to Pascal Siakam. The Raptors forward finished with a game-high 34 points to go with eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and a steal. Fifteen of his points came in the fourth quarter.

Worst performance: This was a tough one due to having a lot of candidates. But I had to give this to Malachi Flynn, who looked lost on the floor. The Raptors reserve guard was minus-4 in 1 minutes, 23 seconds of action. His only statistic was a missed field goal.

Best statistic: The Sixers scorched the nets from deep. They made 13 of 21 three-pointers for a percentage of .419.

Worst statistic: This goes to James Harden’s shooting. The Sixers guard shot 5-for-17 from the field, including missing six of eight three-pointers. Harden shot 2-for-8 after intermission.

Worst of the Worst: The Sixers’ effort was horrendous. They looked like a squad that lacked effort — aside from Tobias Harris.