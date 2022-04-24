TORONTO — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 110-102 Game 4 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the first-round series at Scotiabank Arena.

Best performance: This goes to Pascal Siakam. The Raptors forward finished with a game-high 34 points to go with eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and a steal. Fifteen of his points came in the fourth quarter.

Worst performance: This was a tough one due to having a lot of candidates. But I had to give this to Malachi Flynn, who looked lost on the floor. The Raptors reserve guard was minus-4 in 1 minutes, 23 seconds of action. His only statistic was a missed field goal.

Best statistic: The Sixers scorched the nets from deep. They made 13 of 21 three-pointers for a percentage of .419.

Worst statistic: This goes to James Harden’s shooting. The Sixers guard shot 5-for-17 from the field, including missing six of eight three-pointers. Harden shot 2-for-8 after intermission.

Worst of the Worst: The Sixers’ effort was horrendous. They looked like a squad that lacked effort — aside from Tobias Harris.