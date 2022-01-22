Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 102-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Joel Embiid gets this in a loss. The Sixers center finished with game highs of 40 points and 13 rebounds to go with six assists and one block. His lone blemish was committing a game-worst five turnovers. Eleven of Embiid’s points came in the fourth quarter.

Worst performance: I had to give this to Isaiah Joe in what was his first start of the season. The second-year player had a steal, but missed three of his four shot attempts to finish with just three points. Joe was also a game-worst minus-15 in 14 minutes, 38 seconds of action.

Best defensive performance: Tobias Harris was a solid two-way player. The Sixers power forward finished with a game-high three steals and blocked a shot to win this award. He also finished with 20 points on 8-for-17 shooting to go with seven rebounds and four assists.

Best statistic: The Sixers made three-pointers with ease over the second and third quarters. They shot a combined 10-for-20 (50%) during that span.

Worst statistic: The Sixers struggled mightily from the three-point line in the first and fourth quarters. They went a combined 4-for-16 (25%) during those periods.

Worst of the Worst: This goes to the Sixers blowing a 24-point lead en route to their second loss in three games.