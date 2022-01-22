On a Friday night that resembled a yo-yo, the Sixers fumbled the string in the final minutes.

The Sixers fell behind early, then surged ahead by 24 points, then blew that lead in a stunning 102-101 loss to the Clippers at the Wells Fargo Center.

After Marcus Morris tied the game at 96 with a three-pointer with less than two minutes to play, Ivica Zubac followed with a finish inside. Tobias Harris went 1-of-2 from the line on the Sixers’ next possession and Furkan Korkmaz missed a corner three off the Sixers’ offensive rebound. Amir Coffey hit a jumper on the other end to give the Clippers a 100-97 lead before a pair of Joel Embiid free throws cut that advantage to one point.

Reggie Jackson hit two free throws in the final seconds, and, after Morris misfired a pair, Tyrese Maxey missed a runner at the buzzer.

It was just the Sixers’ third loss in their past 13 games dating back to Dec. 26. But this one was the most crushing.

After a poor first quarter, the Sixers used a 32-12 run that overlapped the first and second quarters to turn a 13-point deficit into a comfortable advantage. They outscored the Clippers 37-16 in that second period by shooting 56% from the floor, limiting Los Angeles to 7-of-22 on its attempts and dominating the glass 19-7.

It was almost a complete about face from the first period, when the Sixers shot 7-of-23 and were outrebounded 16-7, and the Clippers made 55% of their attempts from the floor.

Yet the Clippers rapidly erased that advantage in the second half, outscoring the Sixers 32-21 in the final period.

Another 30 for Embiid

Embiid eclipsed 30 points for the 14th time in his past 16 games, finishing with 40 to go along with 13 rebounds and six assists.

Still, his effort was not enough to lift the Sixers to victory.

Coming off his 50-point outburst, Embiid, like his team, struggled to find rhythm in the first quarter. And, like his team, he caught fire during his second-quarter stint and finished an efficient 15-of-25 from the floor.

He scored 12 of his points in that period, including a go-ahead three-pointer shortly after re-entering, a transition one-handed dunk that gave the Sixers a 41-36 lead with less than four minutes to play in the half and another driving dunk to stretch that advantage to 52-38 in the final minute.

A third-quarter three-pointer from Embiid pushed the Sixers’ advantage to 66-44 early in the third. And with the Clippers attempting to trim the lead, Embiid finished at the rim and then converted an and-1 with less than three minutes to play to make the sore 75-59 with less than three minutes to play.

Complementary help

Without Seth Curry (ankle soreness), the Sixers needed offensive bursts and timely shots from Harris (20 points, seven rebounds, four assists) and Maxey (19 points, eight assists).

Harris ignited the Sixers’ big surge with three consecutive buckets to end the first quarter. He also scored the first five points of the third quarter, including a three-pointer that increased the lead to 59-40.

Maxey scored 11 of his 14 points before intermission in the second quarter, including a three-pointer that extended the Sixers’ lead to 48-38 and a high-arching pull-up on the next possession. Later, he converted a layup in the third quarter’s final minute after the Clippers had cut the Sixers’ lead to 10.

No other Sixer scored more than seven points.

Lineup switches

Curry joining Matisse Thybulle (shoulder), Danny Green (hip) and Shake Milton (back) on the Sixers’ list of unavailable players meant Doc Rivers needed to get creative with his perimeter lineup groupings.

Isaiah Joe started the game, but missed three of his first four shots in nine minutes and did not re-enter until the second quarter’s final minute. Korkmaz (five points) returned to the first group after coming off the bench during Wednesday’s win against Orlando.

Charlie Brown went back to a reserve role after starting Wednesday, but was on the floor during the stretch run of the second quarter, started the third quarter in place of Joe and briefly checked in twice during crunch time. He continued to struggle offensively (0-of-4 from the floor) — including a whiff on an open look under the basket off a terrific pass from Embiid late in the game — but totaled seven rebounds in 22 minutes.