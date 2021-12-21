BOSTON — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 108-103 victory over the Boston Celtics Monday night at TD Garden.

Best performance: Joel Embiid was the easy choice on this night. The Sixers center finished with a game-high 41 points on 14-for-27 shooting to go with 10 rebounds, five assists, a game-high four blocks and two steals. Embiid showed why he’s one of the league’s best players, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter. He scored the Sixers’ final nine points and had a game-clinching steal with 2.5 seconds remaining.

Worst performance: Jayson Tatum couldn’t avoid getting this one. The Celtics two-time All-Star finished with 17 points, but only made 5 of 14 shots. He also had a game-worst six turnovers while being shut down by Matisse Thybulle.

Best defensive: This one goes to Embiid on a night when Thybulle (three steals, one block) and Danny Green (three steals, two blocks) also shined.

Worst statistic: This was a sloppy game of give-the-ball-away. The teams combined for 35 turnovers. The Celtics committed 18 while the Sixers had 17.

Best statistic: The Sixers were solid from three-point land. They made 10 of 25 (40.%).

Best of the best: The Sixers moved up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with his win. This also marked their first victory of the season against an Atlantic Division foe. They’re 1-6.