BOSTON — Doc Rivers will tell you that the 76ers are taking their current shorthanded situation day-by-day right now.

“Not just us,” the head coach said. “Boston is going through it. It’s all uncharted. Each year so far with the COVID, it just feels like it’s different. And this is another one. So we just learn as we go.”

There was an NBA shutdown, which followed with games in a bubble envirnment back in the summer of 2020, soon after the pandemic took hold of the world. Teams played amid steep restrictions and without fans for most of last season. Things got somewhat back to normal this season, with fans in the stands and limited restrictions, before a league-wide COVID-19 outbreak broke out last month with the Sixers.

It has led to numerous teams playing without key players who are in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Sixers’ 108-103 victory over the Celtics Monday night at TD Garden was a perfect example.

Danny Green’s three-pointer gave the Sixers a 99-98 lead with 1 minute, 43 seconds left. Then Joel Embiid scored their final nine points and stole Marcus Smart’s inbound pass with 2.5 seconds remaining to clinch the win.

Embiid finished with a game-high 41 points and 10 rebounds. Seventeen of his points came in the fourth quarter. Seth Curry and Tobias Harris added 26 and 25, respectively.

Their combined 92 points are the most by a trio of NBA teammates this season. However, the Sixers’ lone bench point in the league’s lowest bench total since the Miami Heat had zero bench points against the Sixers in April, 2015.

However, the Sixers were outscored 18-1 with Isaiah Joe scoring the point.

But this game will be remembered for coronavirus and injuries decimating both squads. The Sixers had 10 players available. Boston played with 11 after playing with 10 Saturday night against the New York Knicks.

And both of those numbers were much better than one would have expected earlier in the day. The Sixers (16-15) had Sunday night’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans postponed for not having the mandatory eight available players.

However, Embiid (sprained right ankle) and Danny Green (right hip soreness) played after being game-time decisions. The Sixers also called up second-year player Paul Reed and two-way rookie Aaron Henry from the Delaware Blue Coats, their NBA G League affiliate. Philly also signed Myles Powell to a two-day contract on Sunday night.

At one point, there was a sense the Celtics would only have eight available players vs. the Sixers. But Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain), Dennis Schröder (non-COVID illness) and Romeo Langford (neck pain) were all cleared to play after being listed as questionable.

“I twisted my ankle a couple of games ago,” Embiid said. “It’s still not where it’s supposed to be. You got to fight through it. Everybody is needed in this tough times. You know I don’t mind. I like the challenge to win whether you are undermanned or if you got all your guys, especially on the road.

“I like to challenge to see if I’m good enough to carry our guys to do my job offensively and mainly defensively.”

COVID blues

Both squads had key players out due to protocols.

Grant Williams, Brodric Thomas, Jabari Parker, Juancho Hernangomez, Sam Hauser, and former Sixers Al Horford and Josh Richardson were sidelined for the Celtics (15-16).

Sixers reserves Shake Milton, Andre Drummond and Georges Niang were sidelined after being placed in the COVID health and safety protocols. In all, the Sixers had seven players miss the Celtics game.

Tyrese Maxey (left quadriceps contusion), Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness), and Jaden Springer (concussion protocols) are also out, along with Ben Simmons. The point guard has yet to play this season because he remains mentally unfit to compete for the Sixers. The three-time All-Star wants to be traded.

The team will sign guard Tyler Johnson to a 10-day contract as part of the NBA roster hardship allowance created to combat COVID-19 stoppages.

The Sixers are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They’re three games out of third place and a game ahead of the 11th-place team. But now, the Sixers must depend on players, who normally aren’t the rotation, to help elevate them in the standings.

“I’m not worried about seedings right now, you know,” Rivers said. “I’m just trying to get through these games and see if we can win some of them. But you can’t get them back. I know that. Like you can win some of them and you are going to lose some. Then you are going to get lucky on nights, nights when you have more guys, your key guys.”

On Monday, the Matisse Thybulle received his ninth start of the season. However, shooting guard Curry slid down to point guard with Maxey and Milton both out.

“I just thought from the jump of the game, everything going on COVID cases and yesterday’s game postponement,” Harris said, “I just thought our energy and focus level was there. We have a lot of guys step up and make plays. Joel’s fourth that was epic right there, just his dominance.

“But being kind of short-handed and being able to fight out a win on the road, you can’t ask for anything better right there.”

Powell’s debut

Not having a point guard enabled Powell make his NBA debut even though Rivers doesn’t know much about him.

“I watched Myles the day before yesterday, the first time I heard about him,” Rivers said before the game. “And we got him. ... I just met him 10 minutes ago, and I told him, ’Hey, we’re playing you tonight. You are going to be in the game, on the floor tonight.’ He asked me, ‘What should I run?’ I said, ‘The floor. I don’t know ... ‘ We hear he’s a scorer and we are going to need it.”

Powell missed both of his shot attempts in 8:14 of action.

He saw his first action by opening the second quarter with a lineup of Isaiah Joe, Harris, Charles Bassey, Henry and Powell. Powell missed both of his shots during a 5:02 stretch during the quarter. He then played the final 3:12 of the third quarter.

“I felt like I’ve been here,” said Powell, who was embraced by his teammates since arriving. “I mean to be from Trenton to be from New Jersey for my first NBA game to be with the Philadelphia 76ers will be something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

The former Seton Hall standout said his debut is something he’ll be able to talk to his kids about.

“I just watched Joel Embiid go 40 and 10,” Powell said. “For me to be a rookie in this league to be able to watch that for my first NBA game like I said, is nothing I’ll never forget.”

Next up

The Sixers will have two days off before hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center. The Hawks are 14-15.