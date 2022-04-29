TORONTO – Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 132-97 Game 6 victory to the Toronto Raptors in the first-round series at Scotiabank Arena.

Best performance: This goes to Joel Embiid for finishing with game highs of 33 points and three blocks to go with 10 rebounds and two steals. The Sixers center shot 12-for-18 from the field and made 9 of 10 foul shots while showing no signs of someone playing with a torn ligament in his right thumb.

Worst performance: I had to give this to Precious Achiuwa. The Heat reserve post player missed six of his seven shot attempts. He had as many fouls (three) as points scored (three). Achiuwa also finished minus-21 in 22 minutes.

Best defense: Embiid has to get this for his three blocks and two steals as a dominant two-way player.

» READ MORE: The Sixers rebounded for a Game 6 win and didn’t become the first team to lose a series after leading

Best statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ foul shooting. They made 22 of 23 for a percentage of .957.

Worst statistic: This goes to the Raptors’ third-quarter shooting. They missed 14 of 19 shots, including going 2-for-11 on three-pointers three-pointers, to shoot 26.3% overall in the quarter.