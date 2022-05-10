MIAMI — Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry will not play against the 76ers Tuesday night in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals because of a strained left hamstring.

Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable with a right orbital fracture and right thumb sprain, but is expected to play. Embiid, who was at Tuesday morning’s shootaround, played in Games 3 and 4 despite being listed on the injury report.

Lowry, a Cardinal Dougherty and Villanova product, originally suffered the injury on April 22 in Game 3 of the Heat’s first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks. He was sidelined until Friday when he faced the Sixers in Game 3 . However, he aggravated the injury in Sunday’s Game 4.

Lowry has struggled against the Sixers.

The star failed to score a point and missed four shot attempts in his first game back. In Sunday’s Game 4, he had six points on 3-for-10 shooting. Lowry is 0-for-8 on three-pointers in two games.

Miami is 0-2 this series when he plays. They’re 2-0 when he sits. Of course, Embiid also played during Lowry’s return.

In other injury news, Miami’s Dewayne Dedmon (cold), Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain), Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain), Max Strus (right hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (right calf strain) and Gabe Vincent (right knee irritation) are listed as questionable, but are expected to play. Meanwhile, Sixers guard Isaiah Joe (right ankle sprain) is questionable.

Game 6 will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center. If needed, Game 7 will be Sunday at FTX Arena.