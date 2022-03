Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (right) shoots over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Read more

PHOENIX – As Chris Paul brought the ball up the court with about three minutes to play, a fan about two-thirds of the way up Section 105 of the Footprint Center hollered, “Ball game!”

He was right. Paul drained one of his vintage pull-up jumpers, which all but sealed the Phoenix Suns’ 114-104 victory over the 76ers Sunday night.

The loss to the NBA’s best team will shift the Sixers’ positioning in a jam-packed top of the Eastern Conference. They entered the day tied with the Miami Heat for first place, and a half-game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Sixers got off to a scorching start, shooting 60% in the first quarter and building a 15-point lead in the second when Danny Green grabbed his own three-point miss, dribbled to the opposite corner and buried the long-range shot. But the Suns steadily rallied back, and took a 71-69 lead on a Jae Crowder three-pointer with about eight minutes to play in the third.

Neither team created separation until the fourth, when Landry Shamet buried back-to-back three-pointers as part of an 18-6 run to propel the Suns’ lead to 101-90 with less than eight minutes to play. The Sixers answered with their own 10-0 spurt to get within one point on two Joel Embiid free throws, before Booker answered with an and-one jumper and Deandre Ayton followed with a jumper in the lane ahead of Paul’s big shot.

Embiid vs. Booker

Embiid has been an MVP frontrunner all season. Devin Booker, meanwhile, is making a late charge for the award, given his play while Paul was out with a thumb injury and that the Suns have already clinched the NBA’s best regular-season record.

Both players showed why on Sunday. Embiid finished with 37 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Booker collected 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting.

Booker exploded for 22 first-quarter points on 8-of-11 shooting, mixing crafty finishes at the basket with mid-range and three-point jumpers. He went scoreless in the second, while the Sixers built their double-digit lead. But Booker regained his rhythm after the break, dribbling to the corner to drill a long jumper that tied the score at 81 before stepping to the free-throw line after an and-one jumper to put his team up, 89-84, while “MVP!” chants rained down.

Embiid, meanwhile, totaled 15 first-quarter points on 6-of-8 shooting but went 1-of-4 from the floor in the second. He had 10 points in the third, and suffered a brief health scare when he began limping after a shot attempt late in the period. As he walked gingerly back to the huddle, Booker checked in with him.

Harris surges, Maxey struggles

When the Sixers built a 14-point lead in the second quarter, Tobias Harris was the engine. His spin and finish inside, then a jumper on the Sixers’ next possession, pushed their lead to 51-37. In the second quarter, he had 8 points on 4-of-5 shooting and finished the night with 17 points and 8 rebounds.

That scoring punch was needed on a night when Maxey went 7-of-21 from the floor to finish with 18 points. He missed his first six three-point attempts before making one that gave the Sixers a 72-71 lead about midway through the third quarter, and hit two more in the fourth that cut the Suns’ lead to 101-98 with about five minutes to go.

Familiar faces

A couple Suns with Philly or Sixers ties made an imprint on the game.

Mikal Bridges, the former Villanova star and Sixers draft pick, finished with 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting. He helped key the Suns’ comeback when he hit a corner three, threw down a transition dunk, and hit a jumper to cut the Sixers’ advantage to 54-50 with about five minutes to play in the first half.

Bridges, who played almost 41 minutes, also spent the bulk of the game guarding James Harden, who finished 2-of-11 from the floor, missing all six of this two-point shots.

After Bridges’ burst, Shamet, a former Sixer, made a three-pointer and converted a fastbreak dunk to get the Suns within 62-57. Then came his big shots in the fourth. Shamet went 4-of-7 from the floor.

Dario Saric, another former Sixer, remains out while recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Suns coach Monty Williams was an assistant on Brett Brown’s 2018-19 Sixers staff before being hired by Phoenix, while lead Suns assistant Kevin Young is also a former Sixers assistant.