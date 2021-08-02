So what’s really going on with Tobias Harris?

According to SiriusXM NBA Radio, the Houston Rockets recently turned down a trade proposal from the 76ers that included Harris.

But a league source close the situation denied the report, saying the two teams never spoke about making a trade involving Harris.

The Sixers have been active on the trade market and made steep demands while shopping Ben Simmons. There’s a belief Simmons could be moved in the preseason.

SiriusXM NBA Radio reported that the Sixers are also shopping Harris and that the Rockets are one of the teams that turned them down.

The power forward averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and a career-best 3.5 assists this past season. He shot a career-best 51.2 % from the field, including making 39.4% of his three-pointers. Harris, 29, also made 89.2% of his foul shots.

An All-Star snub, he went on to average 25 points and 10 rebounds in the Sixers’ opening-round playoff series against the Washington Wizards. Harris’ numbers dropped to 19.4 points and 7.4 rebounds against the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

In addition to being one of the Sixers’ team leaders, Harris was a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award. The award recognizes a player’s social-justice efforts and his upholding the NBA’s values of equality, respect, and inclusion.

The 10-year veteran has three years and $112.8 million left on his five-year contract.