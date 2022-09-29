CHARLESTON, S.C. — Doc Rivers stressed after practice Wednesday that Paul Reed is a center.

However, the fourth-year veteran did line up next to All-Star center Joel Embiid at power forward at times during the first two days of 76ers training camp. This comes after Reed excelled at power forward for the Sixers in the Utah Jazz Summer League. It is also the position he played at DePaul.

“It feels natural,” Reed said of playing his former position at practice. “It’s a bit different. But I feel like I’m doing the same type of things that I would be doing if I played the five. So I’m still playing the same type of role.”

He acknowledged that he has to space the floor more and has different assignments at power forward. But while Reed initially tried to downplay playing the position, he acknowledged that it allows him to better utilize his skill set.

At 6-foot-9 and 209 pounds, Reed is an undersized center. But he’s athletic enough to guard small forwards and is making some improvements to his mid-range game and outside shot.

“I am happy about being able to switch on and guard smaller defenders,” Reed said. “And playing on the wing, being able to attack from the outside, I like doing that.

“But I’m still setting screens and rolling. I feel like I still do the same type of things. But I like switching.”

One would assume that the addition of Montrezl Harrell as the backup center led to Reed’s playing power forward at practice. Rivers said that’s not the case.

“Paul’s still playing the five most of the time, but we’re playing him at the four now, too,” he said.

But the coach is excited about what Reed can do offensively and on the boards at power forward.

“Paul has done a great job of finding when to roll, where to get to the dunker spot, [and] when,” Rivers said. “But more importantly for us, it’s more on the glass and things like that where we can get the ball out to that group. When we’re running, we’re pretty good.”

Reed made 38 appearances last season with two starts, averaging 3.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 7.9 minutes.