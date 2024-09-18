Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN’s NBA insider, announces his retirement from journalism

NBA Twitter has seen its final Woj Bomb.

Adrian Wojnarowski, a longtime NBA journalist who revolutionized the industry as an insider, is leaving ESPN to take a general manager position for the men’s basketball team at his alma mater, St. Bonaventure.

Advertisement

His ESPN colleagues and close friends, Jeff Passan, Adam Schefter, and Pete Thamel, broke the news.

“This craft transformed my life, but I’ve decided to retire from ESPN and the news industry,” Wojnarowski, 55, wrote on X. “I understand the commitment required in my role and it’s an investment that I’m no longer driven to make. Time isn’t in endless supply and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful.”

Before his time at ESPN, Wojnarowski served in a similar role at Yahoo! Sports and also worked at the Bergen (N.J.) Record. Wojnarowski’s main rival and onetime mentee, The Athletic’s Shams Charania, once told New York Magazine he spends an average of 18 hours on his phone each day as part of his role, calling and texting people in the industry for updates, news, and information.

“He’s the best in the business, make no mistake about it,” ESPN personality and former Inquirer columnist Stephen A. Smith said on First Take. “Nobody’s more well connected, nobody’s more well respected. To be around him, to be able to touch on the wealth of knowledge he’s had over the years in all of his years covering this league, the context that he’s had, the insider knowledge that he’s had.

“He’s led this place for quite a long time. There are many many occasions where we won’t even go on the air and report something unless we hear from Woj first. He’s meant that much to this place. He’s a part of this institution… He has my profound respect. I just hope this is a very, very happy move, and I anticipate that it is, because we certainly didn’t ask him to leave, I can assure you that.”

Wojnarowski is stepping back to manage the NIL operation at St. Bonaventure, and work with the transfer portal, recruiting, alumni engagement and program fundraising. Wojnarowski has been a longtime supporter of his alma mater, and is one of the major donors to the school’s name, image, and likeness program.

“I’m thrilled and humbled to return to St. Bonaventure with an opportunity to serve the university, Coach Mark Schmidt and our elite Atlantic 10 men’s basketball program,” Wojnarowski said in a statement. “In these changing times of college sports, I’m eager to join a championship program that combines high-level basketball, national television exposure, pro preparation and NIL opportunities with an intimate, supportive educational environment.”