It’s also worth knowing that, on Tuesday evening, when the Sixers’ starting lineup was announced, Horford found himself in a position where he had not been since his rookie season. Instead of running onto the court with the rest of the first-teamers, he was standing off to the side, hearing five other names announced. That’s the sort of thing that can take a while to digest, even after a 110-103 win over one of the NBA’s foremost title contenders.