The Sixers’ other center is veteran Kyle O’Quinn, but he has not seen much action recently. Before playing 15 minutes and 40 seconds in Friday’s 100-89 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls, O’Quinn had not appeared in six consecutive games and 11 of the previous 12. He did not play Saturday against the Knicks. O’Quinn was effective against the Bulls, with six points (3 of 5 shooting), five rebounds and two blocked shots.