Sixers center Al Horford hurt his left hand while being fouled by Reggie Bullock and falling hard on it with 6 minutes, 31 seconds left in the third quarter. During a timeout, Horford rocked back and forth on the bench, seemingly in pain. His hand was looked at as he walked on the court following the timeout. He remained in the game for a little while before his scheduled sub-out. Horford’s hand was wrapped in what appeared to be a compression towel while out of the game. He returned to the game with 7:59 to play.