Al Horford, one of the team’s headline free-agent acquisitions, spent the previous three seasons with the Boston Celtics. He was with the Atlanta Hawks the previous nine.
So what does that mean for his first year with the 76ers?
“I have done this before, so for me it is a little easier, the transition,” said Horford, a five-time All-Star entering his 13th NBA season. “Another side of it can be overwhelming with all that comes with being on a new team and building relationships and getting to learn the city and all these things.”
But Horford, 33, said the thing that attracted him to the Sixers was the caliber of players the team has, led by Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris. He felt the trio and the Sixers were close to taking the next step toward an NBA title. So competing alongside them and building relationships as teammates was something that excites him.
“The opportunity to win, I am going in my 13th season, that is important to me,” said Horford, who will get his minutes at center and power forward. “I feel we have an opportunity to win now and that was something that was hard for me to pass.”
The Los Angeles Clippers, the Milwaukee Bucks and Sixers are among the favorites to win the NBA title this season. And Horford and Embiid are regarded as the league’s best post-playing duo.
Embiid was named an All-Star and a second-team All-NBA selection in each of the past two seasons. Sports Illustrated ranks him seventh on their Top 100 NBA Players list regardless of position. Horford isn’t far behind at 18.
“Being able to have a chance with a guy like Joel is really a dream come true for me,” he said. “A guy that can do it all on the floor, I believe he is the best big man in the league right now and to be paired up with him and play off of with him and learn how to work with him, I am excited.”