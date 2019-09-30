On media day, Simmons was peppered with questions about his jump shot, which has been MIA in his first two NBA seasons. He has yet to hit a three-pointer in 17 regular-season attempts, most of which were buzzer heaves, including six last season. He has been reluctant to take medium-range jumpers, too. According to NBA.com, 443 of the 540 regular-season field goals he made last season were from less than 5 feet and another 76 were from 5 to 9 feet.