Allen Iverson joined former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes on their Showtime podcast All the Smoke for the latest episode Thursday.
Jackson and Barnes' show evokes genuine and real conversations, and Iverson always has been a guy to get things off his chest.
One of Iverson’s biggest achievements in basketball was the cultural impact he had on the game. His baggy clothes, fancy jewelry, cornrows hairstyle and tattoos look was different, but it ushered in a new era now where players literally dress like they’re having a fashion show before games.
Everyone wasn’t a fan of Iverson’s unapologetic look, and one of those is a media member. Iverson addressed the person on All the Smoke. Without mentioning a name.
“The way you hate me... [expletive] I hate you too,” Iverson said. “The feeling is so mutual. You don’t help me and I don’t help you, and I am fine out here, regardless of how much you talk about me."
Before anyone throws Skip Bayless' name out there, Iverson said that “he has love for Skip."
Like always, the social media investigators rallied up and tried to put the pieces together. Shortly later, the name Jason Whitlock was trending on Twitter. '
Whitlock and Iverson don’t have the best of relationships based on what Whitlock has said about Iverson.
“Allen Iverson, to me, confused a lot of these young NBA players into thinking they were selling hip hop records instead of selling basketball," Whitlock said in 2016 about Iverson.
Whitlock isn’t the only TV personality to negatively speak about Iverson, but they do have a long past. In 2009, Whitlock also wrote a column about Iverson’s shortcomings as a Detroit Piston.
“Winning has never mattered to Iverson,” Whitlock said. “He is the embodiment of everything that has gone wrong in America, an unexposed, all-style-little-substance Hall of Famer.”
Whitlock responded on Twitter to Iverson’s All the Smoke comments, but it doesn’t sound like he thinks he’s the answer.
As the saying goes, a wounded dog will howl, so we’ll see if any other media personality responds.
Having a 3-1 lead should be assuring. It means you have to win one game, and the other team would have to play at a level they they hadn’t shown 75% of the time.
The Denver Nuggets have defied the odds in their first two playoff series against the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers. It’s why after their loss last night to the Los Angeles Lakers, their chances might not be as bad as they look.
All jokes aside, a team can only survive doing this so many times. In each round, the opponent gets tougher and tougher, which means the task of coming back from down 3-1 does, too.
That task is more difficult when you consider LeBron James is on the other team. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, Donovan Mitchell, Kobe Bryant, Tracy McGrady and Patrick Ewing are some of the elite players who were on teams that have blown a 3-1 lead in the playoffs.
One player who has not is LeBron James.
Denver is up against all odds, especially when you consider the uptick in free throw attempts for James after Lakers coach Frank Vogel said his team would go through the “proper channels with the league” to discuss his drives to the basket.
Vince Carter threw down one of the nastiest dunks ever seen, at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. The dunk was so violent, the television screen should have shown a “viewer discretion is advised” tag beforehand.
Carter got the ball on a steal. He could’ve passed it back to a trailing Kevin Garnett or Gary Payton, or even dumped it off to Vin Baker, but instead he chose to rise over 7-foot-2 Frederic Weis.
Carter is known as one of the greatest dunkers of all time, and if anyone wants to dispute that, you can just show them this video. It’s hard to do this in a dunk contest, let alone in a game.
And speaking of dunk contests, he wasn’t too bad in those, either.