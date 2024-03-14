Prime Video will reportedly air Allen Iverson documentary backed by two NBA stars

Allen Iverson’s career is well-documented, but the 76ers legend has put very little on the record about himself.

That will change now that NBA legends Stephen Curry and Shaquille O’Neal have banded together to green light a documentary on Iverson, according to Boardroom’s Nick DePaula. Production companies owned by Curry and O’Neal will produce the film, which will reportedly air on Prime Video.

“I’m ready to tell my story my way, authentic and unapologetically,” Iverson said. “I look forward to people seeing a side of me they haven’t seen before.”

O’Neal, who won titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, faced off against Iverson in the 2001 NBA Finals.

“His cultural impact was bigger than basketball and this documentary sets out to properly define his legacy,” O’Neal said.