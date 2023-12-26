Allen Iverson wants to rejoin the Sixers organization

Allen Iverson is one of the most iconic and beloved 76ers of all time.

Iverson played eleven seasons with the Sixers and won an NBA MVP, Rookie of the Year, and took the Sixers to what is still their most recent NBA Finals appearance in 2001, which was their first appearance since the 1983 NBA Championship.

In 2010, Iverson retired a Sixer, and in 2014 the Sixers retired his No. 3 jersey. He never formally joined the organization after he retired, but he told Rachel Nichols on this week’s episode of “Headliners” (streams on Showtime and Paramount+) that he feels like it’s time to be more involved.

“My role there is nowhere near what I think it’s supposed to be,” Iverson said. “I love Philadelphia so much, and I love that organization for everything they did for me. They made me a household name. I just love what they did for me. Besides what I did for them when I was playing, I want to still give them more of what I have.”

He said he is not interested in coaching, but pointed to players like Tim Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki as former franchise legends who now serve in advisory roles with the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks as an example of how he could contribute.

“Obviously, talk to players about what’s going on, and be there for them if they want to talk to me about anything,” Iverson said. “I want to be there for any type of advice I can give, like if they needed my help with anything. Anything that Allen Iverson could do, that’s what I want to do. I get emotional talking about it, because I thought I should have been doing this, you know what I mean? I look at other teams and I see former players, they’re just around. Anything that I have as a basketball savant, just use me.”

Ball’s in your court, Daryl Morey.