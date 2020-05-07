Allen Iverson’s practice rant is one of the most quotable moment in sports, especially in Philadelphia. But one important nugget from the speech doesn’t receive as much attention.
Today is the 18-year anniversary of Iverson’s famous rant. He went on to say the word “practice” 22 times and delivered quotes that are still mimicked today.
“We sitting in here, I’m supposed to be the franchise player, and we in here talking about practice,” Iverson said.
Most people remember that part. What’s often forgotten is what followed the practice rant.
Iverson was dealing with the loss of his best friend from Virginia. Rahsaan Langford was shot and killed seven months earlier. Langford’s death had a substantial impact on Iverson, and the murder trial for Langford’s accused killer was days before Iverson’s rant.
After talking about practice, Iverson closed his press conference by talking about dealing with the loss of his best friend.
“A lot of y’all can’t put your feet in my shoes because you can’t handle it,” Iverson said. “But just try to stick your feet in my shoes. It does not have to be a damn day, just try for a minute and try to deal with what I do in my life. My best friend is dead and we lost. And this is what I have to go through for the rest of the summer until the season is all over again. This is what I got to go through … this is my life in a nutshell.”
Andy Dalton doesn’t want to get used to being a backup quarterback. The nine-year Bengals starter plans to use his one season as a backup in Dallas to springboard him into his next starting job.
“I believe I’m a starter in this league,” Dalton said on a conference call Wednesday. “And I feel like I could bring a lot to the table. I know I’m on a one-year deal. I understand the market’s going to be a little bit different next offseason.”
Dalton’s odds of getting a starting job in a dry free agent quarterback market next year aren’t in his favor. NFL teams have emphasized taking quarterbacks high in the draft, and the competitive teams are keeping a tight grip on their signal-callers.
Jameis Winston signed with the Saints, also a one-year deal, and Cam Newton remains without a home. Both are likely to re-enter the market next season. Not only will Dalton be competing with them, but NFL teams have been waiting years to get their hands on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. And that’s not to mention Ohio State’s Justin Fields, another highly touted prospect.
James Harrison’s workout videos were surprising once upon a time, but now they just re-enforce how much of a freak of nature he is.
About three years ago, a workout video of Harrison pushing about 1,800 pounds of weights at 39 years old went viral.
Well, apparently that wasn’t enough. Now 42, Harrison, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2017, decided to add on more weight and push nearly 2,000 pounds.