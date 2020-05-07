“A lot of y’all can’t put your feet in my shoes because you can’t handle it,” Iverson said. “But just try to stick your feet in my shoes. It does not have to be a damn day, just try for a minute and try to deal with what I do in my life. My best friend is dead and we lost. And this is what I have to go through for the rest of the summer until the season is all over again. This is what I got to go through … this is my life in a nutshell.”