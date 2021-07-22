Andrew Jones III and D.J. MacLeay have recently parted ways with the 76ers, according to sources.

MacLeay recently accepted a job as Boston Celtics player enhancement coach after being employed by the Sixers for the past four-and-a-half years. He served as their video coordinator the past three years.

The Celtics are coached by Ime Udoka, who was hired on June 28. Udoka served as a Sixers assistant coach during the 2019-20 season before taking an assistant job with the Brooklyn Nets. Going to Boston enables MacLeay to reunite with Udoka.

Meanwhile, Jones took an assistant coach/players development job with the Detroit Pistons.

The Philadelphia native spent the past two seasons as a Sixers players development coach after a five-year stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder organization. He served as the Thunder’s senior performance analysis lead & player development coach during his final three years in Oklahoma City.

Jones was a former standout player at Abington Friends School and Penn State before a short professional stint overseas.

The Sixers finished the season with the Eastern Conference’s best record at 49-23. They went on to lose to the Atlanta Hawks in seven games during the conference semifinals.