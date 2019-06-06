The 76ers are adding to their player development assistant-coach lineup by bringing in Cameron Hodges from a similar position with the San Antonio Spurs. He’ll join the team after his three-year tenure with the Spurs concludes at the end of the month.
Hodges is expected to work out with a variety of players, including All-Star point guard Ben Simmons, whose outside shooting has been a weakness since his rookie NBA season. The Sixers have just four players committed to next year’s roster, so Hodges’ specific role, as well as the role of the team’s other player development coaches, remains to be seen. But Simmons, who has averaged 16.4 points in his two-year career, and his shooting issues would seem a natural fit for Hodges.
Simmons, who worked on his outside shooting with his brother, Liam Simmons, this past season, worked with John Townsend, the Sixers’ assistant director of player development and a respected shooting coach, during the 2017-18 season and when he was out for the entire 2016-17 campaign. Simmons, the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, started to show improvement in his foul shooting under Townsend during the 2018 playoffs. The Sixers eliminated Townsend’s position and did not renew his contract.
The Sixers promoted Lindsay Harding from full-time scout to a player development coach in April. They’re expected to add more support in that area.
Hodges worked under Spurs assistant Chip Engelland, who heads up San Antonio’s player development program along with Will Hardy. He’s also someone Sixers coach Brett Brown will be comfortable with, considering the coach is part of San Antonio’s coaching tree.
Brown began his career there as a player development coach and then was a longtime assistant before being named the Sixers head coach before the 2013-14 season. Brown and Hodges did not work together in San Antonio.
Simmons has played most of his Sixers career as the team’s primary ballhandler. But Brown moved Simmons around in the offense during this year’s playoffs, trying to get him looks closer to the basket to keep defenders honest and take advantage of Simmons’ strong and improving low-post game.
Simmons shot 73.3 percent at the rim in his rookie season, but just 36.5 percent from three feet and out. That included missing all 11 of his three-pointers. He also converted 56 percent from the foul line, with his free-throw percentage increasing to 70.7 in the 2018 playoffs.
This season, Simmons shot 70.1 percent at the rim and 38.5 percent from three feet and beyond. He missed his six three-point attempts. Simmons shot 60 percent from the foul line. That percentage dipped slightly to 57.5 percent in the playoffs.
Simmons dominated in high school and his lone season at LSU without having a jump shot. He was an all-star this season despite struggling to make shots.
But Simmons, who is in line for a lucrative contract extension before the start of next season, is in Los Angeles working with renowned trainer Chris Johnson.