Hodges is expected to work out with a variety of players, including All-Star point guard Ben Simmons, whose outside shooting has been a weakness since his rookie NBA season. The Sixers have just four players committed to next year’s roster, so Hodges’ specific role, as well as the role of the team’s other player development coaches, remains to be seen. But Simmons, who has averaged 16.4 points in his two-year career, and his shooting issues would seem a natural fit for Hodges.