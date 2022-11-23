When Ben Simmons took the court against the 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center, it appeared that the rift created by his holdout and subsequent trade demand had mostly blown over.

But Sixers legend Charles Barkley still believes Simmons should apologize and fully make amends for the way he left Philly.

“But I wish Ben would apologize, personally,” Barkley said, “to the city of Philadelphia. I think he should apologize; I think he should apologize to Doc Rivers because, as a basketball organization, he got mad when they asked him to become a better basketball player.”

There was bad blood when Simmons left Philly following a holdout and trade demand to join the Brooklyn Nets. It appears that has been lost to time as Simmons was cordial with fans Tuesday and spoke about how he has love for the city and former teammates.

Still, Barkley would like to see Simmons make a more direct recognition of his faults.

“He’s never said, ‘You know what, I didn’t handle the situation in Philadelphia well,’” Barkley added.