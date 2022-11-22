Ben Simmons returns to the Wells Fargo Center as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. He will play in front of a Philly crowd on an opposing team for the first time since demanding a trade and holding out until he was shipped to Brooklyn.

The night, which is expected to finally bring a symbolic end to the Simmons saga, was a long time coming. The Inquirer took a look back at the start of Simmons’ rift with the Sixers and charted its twists and turns along the way.

June 20, 2021: The Game 7 controversy

One of the defining moments of Simmons’ tenure with the Sixers came in the 2020-21 season. In their second-round series loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons failed to live up to the moment. Faced with a late-game possession and Trae Young guarding him, Simmons passed the ball. And he was roundly criticized for it.

The play was emblematic of Simmons’ struggles in the series, which included his reluctance to shoot in the fourth quarter and inability to score in the final three games of the series.

David Murphy: Ben Simmons disappeared from Game 7. The Sixers’ faith in him might be gone, too.

Aug. 31, 2021: Offseason trade demand

In the dead of summer, Simmons met with the Sixers’ chief decision makers in Los Angeles. After a tumultuous postseason, it made sense for him to gather with Daryl Morey, Elton Brand, and Doc Rivers, who were all in the room when he asked to be traded, as several sources told The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey.

Pompey: Ben Simmons tells Sixers he no longer wants to be on team, will not attend intend training camp

Oct. 18, 2021: Practice appearance goes awry

Simmons arrived to practice before the 2021-22 season after asking for a trade and vowing to sit out until he was moved. There was tension in the air as Simmons went through the motions. And when he did not perform to Doc Rivers’ liking, he was kicked out of practice and suspended for conduct detrimental to the team.

Pompey: Ben Simmons kicked out of Sixers practice

Feb. 10, 2022: Simmons traded to Brooklyn

Simmons was traded to the Nets in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap. The Sixers also included Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and draft picks in the deal. The transaction ended the Simmons saga and instantly made the Sixers Joel Embiid’s team.

Pompey: Sixers acquire James Harden from Nets in a deadline-day trade, end Ben Simmons Saga

Aug. 15, 2022: Simmons and Sixers reach agreement on grievance

While Simmons was officially out of Philly, there was still one matter left to settle: money. During his holdout, payment was withheld from Simmons and placed in an escrow account. As a result, Simmons and his representatives filed a grievance. To rectify the issue and officially place it behind them, both sides agreed to an undisclosed settlement.

Prince: Sixers, Simmons reach agreement on $20 million withheld during his holdout