The Ben Simmons saga was bound to add another twist.

One day after 76ers center Joel Embiid spoke about wanting to re-unite with Simmons, The Athletic reported that the feeling wasn’t mutual. A league source confirmed Simmons’ sentiment.

“It’s has run its course,” a source told The Athletic.

A source close to the situation told The Inquirer Tuesday morning that Simmons’ tenure in Philadelphia “is done. He’s not coming back.” The source also noted Simmons was never going to meet with teammates last week in Los Angeles because his decision had already been made.

The Sixers planned to take a jet to meet with Simmons and attempt to persuade him to commit to playing for the Sixers this season. However, they were instructed not to come because Simmons did not want to meet with them.

“He had already closed the book,” the source said.

But during Monday’s media day, Sixers players, coach Doc Rivers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey all said they want Simmons back.

A source confirmed that the Sixers’ words failed to produce the expected effect within Simmons’ camp.

The Athletic reported that Simmons’ camp took offense to Morey’s inference that Simmons is the NBA’s version of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who held out of training camp and vowed to never play for the team again. The Athletic’s source went as far as calling Morey’s analysis “total bulls---.”

“I watched last night a player lead their team to victory where a thousand pounds of digital ink were spilled on how much he would never play for that team again,” Morey said Monday of Rodgers, who lifted the Packers to a last-second victory Sunday night over the San Francisco 49ers. “Look, every situation is different, but we have a lot of optimism that we can make it work here.”

A source confirmed to The Inquirer that Simmons has decided his career would be better off without playing alongside Embiid, where there have been spacing issues on offense.