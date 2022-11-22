Ben Simmons spoke to a throng of media members Tuesday morning about chatting a few days ago with former 76ers teammate Tyrese Maxey through text message.

Subsequently, the Brooklyn Nets guard was asked if he had been in contact with Joel Embiid.

“Nah,” Simmons quickly responded hours before playing against the Sixers at the Wells Fargo Center for the first time since forcing a trade to the Nets.

The three-time All-Star noted he and Embiid created a lot of highlights over four seasons as an elite pairing. And, like with Maxey, the Nets point center said he has a lot of love for Embiid.

So why haven’t they stayed in contact?

“I mean you’re not cool with everybody,” Simmons said. “You are not texting everybody. I mean there’s certain people that you don’t talk to all the time. I have friends that I don’t talk to all the time, but we’re still cool. But that’s how life went.”

While things changed for the better Simmons and Embiid after coach Doc Rivers was hired three seasons ago, the pairing was the NBA’s version of oil and vinegar in their time together. Nothing about the standouts fit. Not their games. Not their personalities. Nothing.

There were some signs of a potential rift. Sources close to Simmons felt he played better when Embiid didn’t play. And some comments Embiid made during Simmons’ holdout last season were perceived as shots at his former co-star.

However, Simmons said Tuesday that he had great times playing with Embiid.

“Obviously, it didn’t work out,” Simmons said. “But you know that’s life. Not everything works out in your favor. So I wish him the best. Obviously, not a championship against us, but the best.”

It’s obvious that he also wants what’s best for Maxey, the third-year guard who has emerged as one of the league’s top young talents.

“He’s incredible,” Simmons said. “He’s growing. He’s playing with great confidence. For me, when I see him, I love seeing him with the ball. I think he should definitely handle the ball a lot more than what he is, but he’s growing. He’s young. And I can’t wait to see in the future.”

Embiid (left mid-foot strain), Maxey (left foot fracture) and James Harden (right foot strain) will all miss Tuesday night’s game.

However, the absence of the Sixers’ three best players won’t make this trip back to the Well Fargo Center anticlimactic for Simmons. He expects the sellout crowd to boo him when he runs on the floor and whenever he touched the ball.

“I mean the fans will make up for it,” he said amid laughter. “Yeah, so I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun.”