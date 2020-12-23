In coaching, there’s a thin line between instilling confidence in your team and becoming an unserious hype man. Of all the characteristics that differentiate Rivers from his predecessor, this is the one that is most immediately evident. It wasn’t just in press conferences where Brett Brown’s personality and communication style tended toward the latter. The bell-ringing, the field trips, the guest speakers, the team dinners — there is a place for these sorts of things, especially on a team like the one the Sixers were throughout much of his tenure. At the end of the day, though, players want to win, and they want to improve at their craft, and if they start to get the sense that a coach is not helping them achieve those objectives, then all of the other “coachy” things that he does start to feel like hot air.