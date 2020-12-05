The inspiration for this approach is four-fold. One, the Sixers are three weeks away from tipping off a season that will have dramatic implications on the future that their new front office and coaching staff will attempt to chart. Two, there are plenty of people within the media and the fan base who seem to have mistaken the absence of evidence for the evidence of absence. Because the Sixers have not advanced past the second round of the playoffs in the first three years of Simmons’ partnership with Joel Embiid, and because human beings are susceptible to defining things by their extremes, the temptation is to conclude that the flaws we see in each players are disqualifying in nature. Three, our microscopic focus on Embiid and Simmons lays the foundation for a sort of parochial fallacy where we not only define these players by their flaws but lose sight of where their strengths rank in the NBA at large. Four, the NBA offseason just produced a trade involving two players who are emblematic of the player that Simmons critics’ accuse him of being.