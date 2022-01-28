The Sacramento Kings are out of the Ben Simmons’ sweepstakes.

Believing the asking price is too steep, ESPN reported Friday the Kings ended their pursuit of a trade deal for the 76ers point guard. This comes two days after a report that the Brooklyn Nets won’t listen to trade-deadline overtures for James Harden.

That was news because The Inquirer reported Monday the Sixers are all-in on acquiring Harden even if it means prolonging Simmons’ time with the team. Now that it’s becoming clear they are unlikely to land Harden at the Feb. 10 trade deadline, the squad could attempt to acquire Harden in a sign-and-trade for Simmons during the free-agency period.

But the Kings had been an aggressive suitor to make a deal for Simmons ahead of the trade deadline. However, they don’t want to give into the Sixers’ trade demands.

A league source said teams are hesitant to speak with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. They believe he moves the goal most when discussing terms, and stated that if you think you’re close to having a deal in place, Morey will return to the table and raise the stakes.

The sources don’t think Morey is serious about making a deal for Simmons at this time. The Sixers’ position that they’re not going to trade Simmons just to make a trade has been consistent. They’re only willing to make a deal for an A-list player in return.

Morey even said last week it was less than likely for Simmons to be dealt before the deadline during an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic.

The Sixers (29-19) will entertain the Kings (18-32) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center. Sacramento has lost five straight games and 10 of their last 12. Thirteenth in the Western Conference, the Kings remain intent on reshaping their roster and remain engaged on trade fronts, just not with the Sixers — at least for now.