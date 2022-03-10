Sixers fans are loosening up their vocal cords as they prepare to pepper Ben Simmons with boos when he returns to the Wells Fargo Center Thursday night as a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

Simmons, you may recall, was the Sixers No. 1 draft pick in 2016 and a three-time All-Star before demanding to be traded following last season’s Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks during the second round of the NBA playoffs. His unwillingness to dunk in the final minutes of the game (and not take a single fourth-quarter shot in the final four games of the series) drew widespread criticism from fans. Even Sixers head coach Doc Rivers questioned whether the team could win a championship with Simmons at point guard, though he later attempted to clarify his comments and blamed the media for misquoting him.

After sitting out the entire season (racking up millions of dollars in fines in the process), the Sixers finally traded the malcontent to the Nets last month along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two draft picks for James Harden, who has been impressive during his short tenure in Philadelphia.

As a result, Sixers fans who once bought Australian meat pies to honor his arrival in Philadelphia and cheered him on when he took the occasional three-pointer now view the 25-year-old as a hated villain. In other words, expect fans to let their feelings be know at the Wells Fargo Center.

“It’s like being able to heckle your ex at their job performance review... every time they have a job performance review,” wrote Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream tonight’s game:

What time does Sixers-Nets start?

Sixers-Nets is scheduled to tip-off on TNT at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. Calling the game is Kevin Harlan and Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, with Stephanie Ready at the Wells Fargo Center reporting from the sidelines. You can also hear the game on 97.5 The Fanatic, with Tom McGinnis handling the call.

The game will stream live on TNT’s website, though it’s only available there for cable subscribers. The game can also be streamed on a host of services, including Hulu With Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, or YouTube TV.

But if you happen to be a FuboTV subscriber, you’re out of luck — despite being a sports-focused cord-cutting option, the streaming service lost TNT and TBS back in 2020 and hasn’t yet agreed to a new carriage deal with WarnerMedia.

TNT analysts Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal haven’t been shy with their criticism of “crybaby” Simmons over the past year, so expect to her their thoughts on the former Sixers star ahead of the game and during halftime. A full episode of Inside the NBA, which also features Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, will air following Warriors-Nuggets at 10 p.m.

Will Ben Simmons play tonight?

No. After sitting out the season, Simmons is dealing with back issues related to him ramping up his physical activity to get back on the court. It remains unclear when Simmons will actually play his first game with the Nets.

However, Net’s coach Steve Nash told reporters that Simmons will travel with the team today and sit on the bench with his teammates during the game.

“He’s on our team, he needs to be with his teammates and get the whole Philly thing out of the way a little bit. Maybe it never goes away, but the first time it’s always nice to kind of deal with it and move on,” Nash said, according to ESPN. “I don’t think he’s naïve [enough] to think he’s not going to get some boos,”

Simmons won’t receive a tribute video, according to Marc Zumoff

One big question ahead of the game is whether the Sixers would play a tribute video of Simmons’ time with the team. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers thinks Simmons deserves one, but that won’t happen, according to retired Sixers play-by-play announcer Marc Zumoff.

“It’s my understanding there’s not going to be a tribune video, so you can throw that out,” Zumoff said on 94.1 WIP Thursday morning. “In addition to that, I don’t think the Sixers will show him on the video screen.”

“The big question in my mind is when does he come out?” Zumoff added. “Does he come out during the warm-ups when the lights are on and he tries to get used to the situation that way? Does he sort-of sneak out while the lights are dim, and all the sudden house lights are brought up and he’s suddenly on the bench?”

Simmons did arrive at the Wells Fargo Center Thursday morning to take part in the Nets’ shootaround, but wasn’t interested in speaking to reporters.

What about this grievance Ben Simmons may file?

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reported on Tuesday that Simmons and his representation at Klutch Sports are expected to formally file a grievance this week over the fines levied against him as he remained away from the team for nearly the entire season before the trade.

Simmons’ camp has maintained that the absence and subsequent trade request were because of his mental health and that he should not be subject to fines, which have reportedly reached into the tens of millions of dollars.

This was a step that has long been expected, but it certainly seems that this week is shaping up to be just the first round of Simmons vs. the Sixers.

It will also be James Harden’s first game against his former team

Overlooked in all the Simmons-related drama is James Harden, who has impressed Sixers fans during his first five games in Philadelphia (which recently included him running the stairs at the Wells Fargo Center).

Tonight is the first time Harden will face the Nets after being traded for Simmons last month, and Nets star Kevin Durant said there are no hard feelings about Harden’s desire to play alongside Joel Embiid in Philadelphia.

“When you look at it from his perspective, and you look up and [Kyrie Irving’s] not playing, and then I’m injured, he hasn’t won a championship before so he’s looking at — he’s 32 years old, I guess — he’s looking at himself, wanting to make a decision to get on a team that can kind of get into that contending, being one of the last teams standing,” Durant told reporters Wednesday, according to the New York Post. “Hopefully he stays healthy and their team stays healthy, we stay healthy, we have a great year, they have a great year, and we just move on from this.”

What will security be like at the Wells Fargo Center?

According to a Sixers spokesperson, security will be ramped up tonight, on par with a playoff game. In addition to the game being nationally televised, the team is expecting a “significant presence” of celebrities and notable VIPs.

Recently, the Wells Fargo Center strengthened its code of conduct, emphasizing the importance of the safety of players and performers at the arena.

Hopefully we won’t see a repeat of what happened during the first round of the NBA playoffs last season, where a Sixers fans dumped popcorn on then-Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook. That fan ultimately had his season-ticket membership revoked and was banned from the Wells Fargo Center.

I want to boo Ben Simmons. Can I still get tickets to tonight’s game?

Yes, but it won’t be cheap. Demand for a ticket to tonight’s matchup rivals any game over the last decade, according to a team spokesperson.

On Seat Geek, the most inexpensive seats are selling for about $200, with similar prices on Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats (you’ll even have to pay over $125 per person for standing room only). And if you want to be down near the sideline to heckle Simmons, you’ll have to fork over a few thousand bucks.