Those are the core questions, though, right? Is he getting better, and can he? In two years with the Sixers, Simmons has attempted just 17 three-pointers. He hasn’t made one. From his first season, 2017-18, to his second, he increased his percentage of field-goal attempts within three feet of the basket from 46.2 to 57.1, and his percentage of attempts from beyond 10 feet dropped from 20.2 percent to 9.7. It’s possible that, by becoming stronger and smarter, Simmons is finding it easier to get to the rim. But that growth doesn’t eliminate the need for him to diversify his game, and it won’t shield him from the public critiques and criticism he’ll face if he comes back next season still reluctant to take, let alone make, deeper shots.