Simmons picked up his fourth foul and left the game with 8:46 remaining in the third quarter and the Sixers leading, 71-58. He returned with 3:15 to go in the quarter and the Sixers holding on to an 81-78 lead. The game remained close until the Sixers went on a 7-0 run to increase their lead to 115-106 with just 55.4 seconds left in the game.