Brown is facing a lot of questions about rookie guard Matisse Thybulle, who was a major part of the rotation in the first five games but has seen his time cut dramatically. In the first five games, Thybulle, a defensive presence, averaged 20.7 minutes. During the last four games, he has averaged a little more than 5 minutes, and he didn’t play against Denver and appeared for just 2:34 of mop-up time against Charlotte.