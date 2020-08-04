After another first half in which they looked confused on defense and uncertain on the other end of the court, the Sixers held the Spurs to 21 third-quarter points while turning a two-point halftime lead into a 99-87 margin befitting a team that considers itself among the league’s best. More significant than the scoreboard was the style of basketball they played. We’re far enough into the season to assume that the pretty version of this team won’t be arriving in time for the playoffs. If the Sixers are going to make it through an unenviable matchup in the first round, they are going to have to beat a team like the Celtics or the Heat at its own game. And that means playing a style of defense that yields no easy buckets, using their size and length to frustrate opposing scorers out of their games.