“The one thing about me is I can score no points, and if we’re up 50, I’m happy,” said Simmons, who was averaging 13.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists entering Monday’s game against Charlotte. “I’m not coming out here trying to have a certain average or score 50, 40, 30 points. I’m coming out here to win, whatever [it takes], I’m going to try to get it done whether it’s defensively or making the right reads and getting the team set.”