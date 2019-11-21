The long-awaited three-point basket by 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has finally arrived. With 8 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game against the visiting New York Knicks, Simmons sank a three from the right corner.
After taking a bounce pass from Furkan Korkmaz, Simmons calmly drained the three to give the Sixers an 11-10 lead.
It was Simmons’ first three-point attempt of the season. He had been 0-for-17 in the regular season and 0-for-1 in the playoffs from beyond the arc. So, after 172 games, there was a little bit of excitement.
Within seconds, Simmons’ three-pointer was searchable on Google and was trending No. 1 on Twitter in Philadelphia.
The shot also put three years’ worth of anticipation and heavy criticism to rest. Well...at least for a night.
Simmons also made a three-pointer during the preseason, a first-half buzzer beater in the Sixers’ win over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions of China.