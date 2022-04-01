DETROIT – Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 102-94 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Best performance: As imposing as Joel Embiid was, I had to give this to Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham. The first-overall pick in July’s draft finished with a team-high 27 points on 12-for-20 shooting while baking every Sixers defender who guarded him. Cunningham, a point guard, also finished with six assists and a game-high four steals to go with two turnovers.

Worst performance: This was a tough one that went into a lot of thought. But I eventually gave it to DeAndre Jordan. The Sixers reserve center finished minus 9 in 9 minutes, 58 seconds of action. He finished with two points on 1-for-2 shooting, grabbed a rebound and blocked one shot.

Best defensive performance: Cunningham gets this for career-high tying four steals. He had a solid all-round game against the Sixers.

Best statistic: The Sixers were solid from the foul line. They made 25 of 28 free throws (89.3%).

Worst statistic: The Sixers’ bench points were dismal. They were outscored 39-8 in that category. The Pistons had a commanding, 21-0, advantage in the first half.

Best performance in loss: Embiid finished with game highs of 37 points and 15 rebounds to go with two blocks and one steal. The Sixers MVP candidate did, however, have seven turnovers. But he kept the Sixers in the game.

Worst of the worst: This goes to James Harden’s shooting. Coach Doc Rivers keeps saying that he wants the perennial All-NBA selection to shoot more. However, Harden just didn’t have it on this night. He finished the game with 18 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals, one block and three turnovers. All that sounds like a great night until you realize he missed 11 of his 15 shots, including seven of nine three-pointers. Harden was at his worst in the fourth quarter, finishing with four points on 1-for-6 shooting, including going 0-for-3 on three-pointers. He was also minus 14 in 11 minutes, 37 seconds of action in the quarter.