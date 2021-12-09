CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 110-106 victory over the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night at the Spectrum Center.

Best performance: Joel Embiid finished with a game-high 32 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists. Twenty-three of his points came in the second half.

Worst performance: James Bouknight finished with two points, missing three of his four shots. He was a minus 5 in 11 minutes, 31 seconds of game time.

Best defensive performance: P.J. Washington finished with a game-high three blocks.

Worst statistic: The Hornets couldn’t hold onto the ball. They committed 19 turnovers that led to 23 points by the Sixers.

Best statistic: Charlotte’s Gordon Hayward was hot from the field after intermission. He made 18 of 35 shots (51.4%).

Best of the best: This marked the Sixers’ 16th straight victory against the Hornets, extending the longest current winning streak by any NBA team against a particular opponent.