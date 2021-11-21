PORTLAND, Ore. — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 118-111 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday night at Moda Center.

Best performance: Damian Lillard scored a season-high 39 points to go with seven assists and co-game-high three blocks. The Portland point guard looked every bit like the guy on the top of Sixers’ wishlist for a trade for Ben Simmons. Thirteen of his points came in the fourth quarter.

Worst performance: Furkan Korkmaz failed to score a point while missing all four of his shot attempts in 21 minutes, 19 seconds of action. The Sixers reseve swingman did have two steals, but his offensive performance was too hard to overlook.

Best defensive performance: Lillard gets this with his season-high three blocks.

Worst statistic: The Sixers second-quarter three-point shooting. They made 1 of 8 threes (12.5%).

Best statistic: The Blazers were hot from three-point land. They made 15 of 34 threes (44.1%).

Worst of the worst: Tobias Harris leaving the game late in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury. The Sixers already have two starters out in Joel Embiid (COVID-19 protocols) and Danny Green (left hamstring tightness), and can’t afford to lose another starter.