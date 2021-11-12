Just Tobias Harris’ presence gives the 76ers a lift.

He’s one of their best scorers, one of their veterans, the leader of the team. But when you really get down to it, the Sixers “just need bodies.”

“He’s a warm body,” Doc Rivers said Thursday night before a 115-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center. “He’s another body on the floor. The fact that he’s one of the better players helps.”

Harris finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and a team-high seven assists in 37 minutes. He made just 7 of 18 shots, including missing 5 of 6 three-pointers. Harris didn’t play poorly, but it was obvious that he ‘s been out for an extended period of time.

Tyrese Maxey finished with a season-high 33 points after scoring 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Harris returned after missing the previous six games while in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The game

For the undermanned Sixers (8-5), this marked their third consecutive loss. They’re one loss away from tying the season-worst four-game skid from 2020-21. The Raptors (7-6) snapped their three-game losing streak.

Fifteen of Maxey’s points came in the fourth quarter on 5-for-7 shooting. The second-year point guard made 12 of 19 shots for the game to go with five assists and two blocks.

Andre Drummond finished with four points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Fred VanVleet finished with 32 points to pace Toronto.

The Sixers pulled within one point (94-93) thanks to a 9-2 run with 6 minutes, 41 seconds remaining. Shake Milton scored the first seven points before Harris’ jumper got them within one. However, the Raptors responded by taking two seven-point leads.

But the Sixers battled back and took a 109-107 lead on Drummond’s putback with 1:44 remaining. Then on the ensuing possession, Drummond blocked Precious Achiuwa’s layup at the rim.

Gart Trent Jr., however, gave the Raptors a 110-109 lead on a three-pointer with 1:10 remaining. Then after a Drummond miss, VanVleet nailed a three-pointer to put Toronto up four with 24.8 seconds to play.

Harris drove the lane on the ensuing possession only to have his shot blocked by Scottie Barnes. The Raptors went on to win by six.

The return

Harris, who is vaccinated, originally tested positive 40 minutes before a Nov. 1 game against the Portland Trail Blazers. A vaccinated player can typically return after a 10-day quarantine or following two negative tests 24 hours apart. There was a thought he could remain out longer because he experienced fatigue and congestion during the first four days of his infection.

However, he was eager to get on the court to help the undermanned Sixers. Seth Curry (bruised left foot) also returned after missing Tuesday’s setback against the Milwaukee Bucks.

That was a good thing because the Sixers were still without key players.

Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe, remain in the health and safety protocols after testing positive as well. Ben Simmons is still not mentally ready to play, while two-way player Grant Riller remains out as he recovers from an injured left knee.

Meanwhile, rookie first-round pick Jaden Springer and rookie two-way standout Aaron Henry were assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers G League team.

But the Sixers had just 10 players available for the second straight game. They had nine players available in Monday’s loss to the New York Knicks.

“It’s just good to have him back,” Rivers said. “He’s one our key guys. So when you miss one of your key guys, between him and Seth and Joel and Matisse, those are key guys into what we are doing.

“So when they get back, it’s nice to have them back.”

It’s nice to have Harris back especially for their grueling six-game road trip.

The Sixers will kick off the trip on Saturday at the Indiana Pacers before facing the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, the Denver Nuggets (Thursday), the Portland Trail Blazers (Nov. 20), the Sacramento Kings (Nov. 22), and the Golden State Warriors (Nov. 24).