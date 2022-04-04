CLEVELAND — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 112-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Best performance: It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Joel Embiid wins this for the second consecutive game. The Sixers center finished with game highs of 44 points, 17 rebounds, and five blocked shots. He made 17 of 20 foul shots. Thirteen of his points. five of his rebounds and one of his blocks came in the fourth quarter. This was another MVP worthy performance for the big fella.

Worst performance: I had to give this to Furkan Korkmaz. The Sixers reserve swingman was held scoreless after missing both of his shot attempts. Korkmaz was also minus-5 in seven minutes of action.

Best defensive performance: Embiid wins this one, too. His five blocks tied a season high. He also added one steal.

Best statistic: The Cavs were a hot three-point shooting team. Cleveland shot 15-for-33 for 45.5%.

Worst statistic: Cleveland didn’t get many second chances. They were outscored, 16-4, in second-chance points.

Best of the best: Embiid and teammate James Harden combined to attempt more foul shots (32) than the Cavs had a a team (31). Embiid hit 17 of 20 free throws, while Harden made 11 of 12. The Cavs shot 23-for-31 from the foul line. As a team, the Sixers were 35 of 42.

Quote of the game: Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff voiced his displeasure with Embiid and Harden attempting a combined 32 foul shots: “We deserved to win that game. That game was taken from us. We did a great job defensively, making their two best players have a difficult time from the field. But one thing you can’t defend is the free throw line. That’s absurd. That’s absurd. Our guys deserve way better than what they got tonight.

“It was the rhythm of the night. They’re great players, right? They understand how to play through the rules, and they know how to manipulate the rules. This is no knock or disrespect on those guys. But the game has to be consistent on both ends of the floor. There’s contact on one end, it’s a foul. Contact on the other end, it’s got to be a foul. Tonight, we were searching for that consistency and I don’t think we ever found it.”