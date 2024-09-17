Former Sixer Boban Marjanovic agrees to EuroLeague deal, gets shoutout from Paul George

Boban Marjanovic has played in six NBA cities and became a fan favorite in every one of them, including in his lone season with the 76ers.

Marjanovic is now set to take his talent and big personality back to Europe. Marjanovic has agreed to a deal with the EuroLeague team Fenerbahce, based in Turkey, according to Eurohoops.net. The deal includes a clause that allows him to return to the NBA if he receives an offer, ESPN reports.

A Serbian native, Marjanovic started his career in the Adriatic League and EuroLeague before joining the San Antonio Spurs in 2015. He played nine NBA seasons with the Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Sixers, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets.

While he played only one season in Philly, Marjanovic was a welcomed sight at the Wells Fargo Center. His close-knit relationship with former Sixer Tobias Harris, who played with Marjanovic as members of the Pistons and Clippers, became an NBA phenomenon.

Marjanovic stands at 7-foot-4, which is part of his charm. The big man has a playful personality away from the court. That gentle giant aesthetic has been lucrative for Marjanovic, who played a big part in the John Wick 3 movie.

Paul George and Marjanovic just missed being teammates in Los Angeles, but that didn’t stop the new Sixers star from sending a salute to Marjanovic.

Through his show, Podcast P with Paul George, the six-time All-Star shared a clip of himself speaking with Clippers stalwart DeAndre Jordan, where he stated that “everyone loves Boban.”

The X (formerly known as Twitter) account for Podcast P with Paul George also sent out a congratulatory message.