Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 114-110 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: I had to give this to Bones Hyland on a night he crashed the MVP showdown featuring the Sixers’ Joel Embiid and teammate Nikola Jokic. Hyland finished with 21 points in a reserve role. Fourteen of the rookie guard and Wilmington native’s points came in the fourth quarter while making 4 of 5 three-pointers.

Worst performance: Georges Niang gets this for posting one of his worst performances of the season. The Sixers reserve power forward missed 10 of 12 shots while scoring eight points. With his team down 113-110, Niang had an opportunity to knot the score with 4.9 seconds left. However, his corner three-point attempt hit off the side of the backboard. He grabbed the rebound, but missed a five-foot floater with 2.6 seconds to play before fouling Jokic. Niang finished a game-worst minus-19.

Best defensive performance: Matisse Thybulle gets this one. The Sixers small forward finished with a career-high tying six steals to go with two blocks as the defensive stopper. Thybulle was also a team-best plus-16.

Worst statistic: The Sixers bench was horrible from the field. Between DeAndre Jordan (1-for-6), Niang, Danny Green (0-for-5) and Shake Milton (1-for-1), the Sixers’ four reserves combined to shoot 4-for-24 from the field.

Best statistic: The Nuggets were solid from the field. They made 44 of 82 shots for 53.7%.