Richardson’s D. One reason that Tatum struggled was Josh Richardson played strong defense. Tatum can get his shot off against anyone, but Richardson was making it difficult for him to get much space. In the first two games Tatum was killing the Sixers off the dribble and pick and roll, but Richardson was staying with him and it looked like Tatum was frustrated. Through three quarters Tatum had just nine points and had shot 4 for 14.