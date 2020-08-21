Game 3, best-of-seven Eastern Conference first round.
When: Friday, 6:30 p.m., The Field House, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Kissimmee, Fla.
Television: TNT/NBC Sports Philadelphia
Series recap: Celtics lead 2-0
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 61 points in Boston’s 109-101 win in Game 1.
Tatum scored 33 points and Boston hit 19 of 43 three-pointers during the Celtics 128-101 win in Game 2.
Coaches: Sixers, Brett Brown (7th season, playoff record 12-12); Celtics, Brad Stevens (7th season, playoff record, 29-29).
SIXERS
(Playoff stats)
G: Shake Milton, 6-5, 13.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 3.0 apg
G: Josh Richardson, 6-5, 18.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.5 apg
C: Joel Embiid, 7-0, 30.0 ppg, 13 rpb, 2.0 apg, 1.3 bpg
F Matisse Thybulle, 6-5, 3.5 ppg., 3.0 rpg, 1.0 apg.
F: Tobias Harris, 6-8, 14.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 5.0 apg
CELTICS
G: Kemba Walker, 6-0, 20.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.5 apg
G: Marcus Smart, 6-3, 6.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.5 apg
C: Daniel Theis, 6-8, 5.5 ppg, 3.0 rpb, 2.0 apg
F: Jayson Tatum, 6-8, 32.5 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.0 apg
F: Jaylen Brown, 6-6, 24.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.5 apg
Injury update: Sixers, Ben Simmons, out (left knee surgery); Glenn Robinson III, out (oblique muscle strain). Celtics, Gordon Hayward, out (Grade III right ankle sprain); Javonte Green, questionable (right knee sprain).
Fast fact: Tatum is shooting 13 for 22 (58.8%) from three-point range in the first two games.
Up next: Game 4, Sunday at 1 p.m.
Quotable: “There have to be adjustments that have to be made. You wish you could say we are just going to do what we do and do it harder, better, longer, and that is going to be the answer, I don’t believe that. And series, as they play out teach you different things, so we do need to make adjustments. And so I am unapologetic about that. You want to create an environment where it is not dizzying, and it is just uplifting and it is still filtered with belief.” Sixers coach Brett Brown.