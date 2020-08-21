Quotable: “There have to be adjustments that have to be made. You wish you could say we are just going to do what we do and do it harder, better, longer, and that is going to be the answer, I don’t believe that. And series, as they play out teach you different things, so we do need to make adjustments. And so I am unapologetic about that. You want to create an environment where it is not dizzying, and it is just uplifting and it is still filtered with belief.” Sixers coach Brett Brown.