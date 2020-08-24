Following a long stint as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs, Brown was hired by the Sixers on Aug. 14, 2013. His primary role in his early years with the Sixers, when the team under new general manager Sam Hinkie was blowing up the roster in order to completely rebuild with high draft picks -- “The Process” -- was to develop players. The belief was that someone else would take over the head coaching job once the Sixers started to turn things around.