While the Sixers have clearly arrived at a juncture where a new voice and a new approach are the most realistic means of progress, they should also recognize that the future can easily become a place in which things get worse. Coaching might be the clearest area for improvement, particularly when you consider Brown’s 1-8 postseason record against the Celtics’ Brad Stevens. But to label it the biggest culprit behind this disappointing season is to place an unwarranted level of faith in the Sixers’ personnel decision-makers. Brown may have been on board with the decision to sign Al Horford and replace JJ Redick with Josh Richardson and head into a season without addressing glaring deficiencies in shooting and ballhandling. But, in the end, making personnel decisions is not his job.